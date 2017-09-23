China's Communist Youth League (CYL) is playing cupid for over 100 million youngsters in the country. The government has launched a blind date program to encourage singles to find their partner.

The members of CYL, a youth movement of the People's Republic of China, have organised blind dates for singles in the country. The drive is organised because China's communists believe that people finding the right partner will have an impact on the development.

"Helping young people find the right partner had a direct impact on their further development, which affects societal harmony and stability," the CYL, Ministry of Civil Affairs and National Health and Family Planning Commission, and National Health and Family Planning Commission said in a joint statement.

The statement also said, "a civilised, healthy, and rational concept of love and marriage should be combined with socialist core values."

According to the official data, over 100 million people in China are of marriageable age but they are still single. The CYL took the initiative after reports surfaced online stating that Chinese youth were not interested in love life and are busy because of working condition, the Global Times reported.

To encourage singles to go out on a date, other government bodies, including labour unions and women's federations, have organised such events.

"Family is society's basic unit. Without a family, people will lose their motivation to work diligently, and too many single people will eventually affect social stability," Suo, an employee at the Women's Federation in East China's Jiangsu Province, told the Global Times.

Suo has arranged blind dates for several single government employees and the employees were even given a day off if they went on a date.

"My boss believes that a man will only be committed to work after he has a family," an employee said.