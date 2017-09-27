There are plenty of mobile phones out there, from world's tiniest phones to credit card-like slim phones, but there's a new kid on the block. Amidst the hoard of regular feature and smartphones that allow users to do the usual communications, games and more, a Hong Kong-based mobile maker came up with a unique idea for a phone.

Fidget spinner gained traction, and now you can find one practically everywhere. Chilli Mobiles took advantage of this popularity of fidget spinners and transformed its feature phone into the world's first fidget spinner feature phone. It's called K188 and is available in India for about Rs 1,200.

The new feature phone doesn't look like any ordinary phone. It is compact, shaped like a fidget spinner, has a tiny display and a physical keyboard. There's a 280mAh battery to keep the K188 going longer than your smartwatch, and it also supports microSD card up to 8GB to compensate for the extremely low onboard storage of 32MB and RAM of the same size. The phone also has multimedia options such as Internet, images, video and music.

"Since our first preview online, we have overseen a high demand among customer for these new models. Our focus for the quarter in on strengthening our brand in the Indian soil and with K188 and F05, we aim to deliver the industry's most value for price products," Michael Feng, India Sales Head of Chilli International Holding (HK) Limited, said in a statement.

The K188 is ideal for stress buster techniques and it can fit into your pockets easily. We strongly recommend against using it as a primary phone, but it can serve a good purpose of a secondary mobile. The fidget spinner phone also doubles as a Bluetooth device for your smartphone, which is a good reason to buy this phone.

The fidget spinner feature phone comes in attractive colours, including rose gold, silver, gold, black, blue and red. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Paytm and ShopClues as well as offline stores across the country.