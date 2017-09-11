At a time when most smartphone manufacturers are fighting for the top spot in the high-end smartphone segment, a Chinese brand continues to target the entry-level category by offering feature-rich phones at a reasonable price.

Smartphone maker Blackview, based in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, has just announced that its newly-launched budget phone Blackview A7 Pro is now available for as low as $69.99 over at AliExpress. The Blackview A7 Pro is the successor model of the Blackview A7, which was announced at the end of July.

The Blackview A7 Pro features two cameras and a fingerprint scanner on its back. The handset also sports three capacitive keys below its 5-inch display, which comes with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

Powered by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor clocking at 1.3GHz, the Blackview A7 Pro features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage while running on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The handset packs a 2,800mAh non-removable battery, and offers dual-SIM support with 4G connectivity.

The Blackview A7 Pro sports 8MP and 0.3MP rear shooters on its back while there is also a 5MP front camera for taking selfies. The phone comes in Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Cream White and Jelly Blue colour variants.