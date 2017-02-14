- Play Thousands evacuated after massive hole threatens to collapse California dam
Looking for a purr-fect date this Valentines – Why not adopt a cat?
Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is hosting a special event on 14 February, so those bored of the usual Valentine’s Day whimsy can adopt one of their many cats. The Feline Lonely event matches would-be adopters to their ideal cat, alongside fun activities such as quizzes and games. Battersea takes in 3,500 unwanted cats every year, and will re-home the majority of them within 21 days.
