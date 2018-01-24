Many of last year's smartphones are getting price cuts this year. After Xiaomi announced a price cut on its best selling mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 4, now it seems like one of Oppo's cheapest offerings - the Oppo A71- is selling at a much lower price.

According to a renowned offline retailer, Mahesh Telecom, the handset which was launched in India back in September at Rs 12,990 is now available for as low as Rs 9,990. The price cut represents a good Rs 3,000 discount on the original MRP, and makes the phone better value-for-money than before. The new price is applicable with effect from January 24.

Offline retailers have already started selling the phone at the new price. However, the new price is not yet revised on Flipkart and Amazon India, where the Oppo smartphone is still listed at Rs 11,990, while Paytm Mall has listed the phone at Rs 12,290.

Oppo A71 Specifications

The Oppo A71 sports a metal unibody design and a 5.2-inch 720p HD IPS LCD display. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor which comes mated to 3GB of RAM and Mali T860-MP2 GPU. The device has 16GB of storage on offer with an option for expansion up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

On the photography front, the Oppo A71 features a 13MP rear camera with 1/3.06 inch sensor size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and an LED flash. It has a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calling. The Oppo A71 is also capable of producing Bokeh effect for portrait photos.

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, a 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB OTG support.

The Oppo A71 runs Color OS 3.1 custom UI based on Android 7.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3000mAh Li-Ion battery with fast charging support. The handset comes in Black and Gold colour options.

Meanwhile, Oppo had recently announced a similar price cut on the Oppo F3 as well.