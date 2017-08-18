If you have been planning to buy a new phone for yourself or as a gift to your loved one this Diwali, look no further. Samsung's good-looking "A" series smartphones received permanent price cuts in India ahead of a major festive season in the country.

The timing of the price cut is ideal for holiday shoppers and Samsung had launched the Galaxy A7 2017 and A5 2017 in March, which doesn't make them too out-of-date. The launch price of the phones was Rs. 33,490 and Rs. 28,990, respectively, but they'd been treated with price cuts earlier to sell them at a lower cost.

Now, the latest price cut on the Galaxy A7 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) makes them even cheaper. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is now available for Rs. 25,900, down from Rs. 30,900 following the last price cut. Similarly, the Galaxy A5 (2017) is available at an effective price of Rs. 22,900 instead of Rs. 26,900.

Galaxy A7 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) were originally showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in January. The mid-range smartphones managed to grab everyone's attention with their state-of-the-art build-quality and camera. The biggest highlight of the phones was the capability to take pictures underwater. The phones have IP68 certification for water and dust proofing.

Both phones in the Galaxy A series feature premium metal frame with 3D glass back, similar to Galaxy S7 series. The Galaxy A5 and A7 2017 edition smartphone are identical on many fronts.

They are powered by the same 1.9GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage up to 256GB. The optics are the main USP of both phones as they boast of a 16MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and the same sensor can be found at the front for taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) both support 4G LTE, fingerprint scanning, NFC, MST, Samsung Pay, KNOX, S-Voice and dual SIM cards. As for the differences, the Galaxy A7 has a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with 3D Gorilla Glass while the Galaxy A5 settles for a 5.2-inch screen with the same resolution.

The larger Galaxy A7 2017 edition has a bigger 3,600mAh battery, while the Galaxy A5 is powered by a 3,000mAh unit. Both have fast charging support.

With up to Rs 5,000 savings, would you be buying the Galaxy A series smartphones? Let us know.