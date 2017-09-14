Two US women found maggots crawling out of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Read: Delhi belly in Mumbai: 5 fall ill after eating lizard-laced palak paneer

To add to the disgust, the Illinois women found the maggots after they ate half the box. The two unwrapped the rest of the chocolates and saw tiny larvae crawling about.

The woman named Rachael Vile posted the video on Facebook and swore never to eat Ferrero Rocher again.

"Never eating these again!!!! This is what my roommate and I found. Maggots in every single one," she wrote in her Facebook post.

"I'm never buying from this company again. Share this so people are aware. Please!!!," Vile further added.

The video has been shared 7,58,789 times at the time of writing this story.

"My favorite, always buy them for the holidays, and sometimes in other occasions, that sucks," said Ester Silva

"I can never eat these again," commented another user.

When a few Facebook users alleged Vile had bought an expired packet of the chocolates, she asaid the packet quoted March 6, 2018 as the expiry date.

Meanwhile, the chocolate company has got in touch with Vile.

The Ferrero spokesperson has issued a statement saying the company follows "strict quality control procedures" and the chocolates need to be stored properly to "preserve their characteristics."

"We would like to reassure everyone that at Ferrero, we pride ourselves on the quality of our products and have strict quality control procedures in place throughout our operations," the statement read, according to The Sun.

"Our products need to be stored carefully to preserve their characteristics and we advise specific storage conditions on the product packaging and on our Ferrero Rocher website," the spokesperson added.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, a Delhi resident Rahul Arora found bugs crawling out of a Domino's Pizza's seasoning packet. After Arora posted the video on Facebook, the Domino's Pizza India responded to the video and apologised for the incident. The pizza chain also assured Arora to investigate the matter.