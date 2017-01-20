- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Long lines as crowds gather for Donald Trump inauguration
IBTimes UK video from Washington DC shows the long lines that have formed as vast numbers of people congregate in the US capital to see the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
