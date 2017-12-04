Festivals are for fun and are to be spent with the loved ones. However, not everyone's lucky; at times some people spend these days all alone. But, a lonely widower who didn't want to spend the Christmas Day alone wrote a heartbreaking note and stuck it to his local supermarket's notice board.

The handwritten note he wrote read: "Where can a lonely pensioner and widower find a place in a small group for Christmas."

The note was seen by civil servant Femina Lisa, 27, who posted it on Facebook. Her post was shared by thousands and soon she received hundreds of request inviting the man to join them on Christmas Day, Metro.co.uk reported.

She shared the photo writing on her Facebook page: "When I read this, it broke my heart right away." She also asked others to 'share' the post. "Maybe someone [...] can fulfil his heart's desire," she mentioned.

Lisa posted the picture of the note on Facebook because she was worried that nobody would see it there, as people don't look at the 'blackboards in supermarkets nowadays'.

She told Struttgarter Nachrichten: "I never expected that there would be so many. After a certain point, I couldn't keep up with it anymore."

In fact, staffs at the grocery store had to remove the note due to the overwhelming interest of the people.

Lisa informed that the widower was very touched by the kind gestures. "He was very touched and was very pleased that so many people have responded," she added.

She also helped him out to sort all of the responses but the elderly man has not yet decided where he will spend December 25. "After all, he still has a few days left until Christmas," Lisa added.