A statue of Dame Millicent Fawcett will be unveiled in Parliament Square this year to celebrate the upcoming 100th year anniversary of women being granted the right to vote.The statue was a result of campaigning by feminist activist Caroline Criado-Perez.She started a petition online when she noticed the area was home to 11 statues of famous political men and no women.
Londons parliament square to get first ever female statue
- September 20, 2017 21:32 IST
