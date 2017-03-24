Londoners leave chalk messages of hope and peace in Trafalgar Square after terror attack

Artists, mourners and passers-by decorated the sidewalk in London’s Trafalgar Square on 23 March, with messages of hope after a terrorist attack. Khalid Masood drove a car over Westminster bridge, ploughing into pedestrians, and after the car crashed, stabbed police officer Keith Palmer.
