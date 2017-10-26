While revellers prepare for the spookiest night of the year, animal residents at ZSL London Zoo were getting in on the action on Thursday (October 26), with zookeepers feeding them some seasonal foods, as part of the attractions Boo at the Zoo event.
London Zoo animals munch on Halloween themed treats
- October 26, 2017 23:39 IST
