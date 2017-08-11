Usain Bolts funniest moments Close
Usain Bolts funniest moments

There were quite a few heartbreaks and surprises on Day 7, August 10, at IAAF World Championships in London.

South African sprint sensation Wayde van Niekerk failed to match Michael Johnson's 200m-400m double as settled for a Silver in the 200m final, conceding the title to Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, who clocked 20.09s.

There was more heartbreak as Isaac Makwala, who missed the 400m final due to illness, finished only sixth with a timing of 20.44s.

In the javelin throw qualification, there was a disappointment for Indian fans as world junior champion Neeraj Chopra came up with an under-par performance and bowed out of the meet. On the other hand, Davinder Kang, the 28-year-old Indian Army havaldar, surprised quite a few by becoming the first Indian to qualify for a world meet final.

Women's 200m in focus

There is a lot to look forward to on Friday, August 11, as we head into the last three days of the premier athletics meet. While men's decathlon and women's discuss throw qualifications will be the highlight of the morning session, women's 200m final will be one of the major attractions of the day.

The 200m women's field at World Championships was without reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica and bronze medallist Tori Bowie.The American sprinter won the 100m Gold in London and later opted out of the 200m event. Notably, the two athletes' season best are among the top three in 2017.

In their absence, Rio Olympic silver medallist Dafne Schippers has stepped up and qualified for the final with the fastest timing of 22.49s. She is now the favourite to win the 200m final later today.

Standing in her way is Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Bahamian sprint queen who failed dramatically in the 400m final on Wednesday, August 9, to finish fourth. The Olympic champion in 400m though recovered well in the semi-final of 200m to win the heat and qualify with the joint-fastest time of 22.49.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo
Shaunae Miller-Uibo is among the favourites to win 200m GoldJEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

The 200m final though will not be a two-way race between Schippers and Miller-Uibo. Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou also impressed with a 22.50s-run in the semi-final and she will be among the ones to watch out for.

Also in fray United States' Deajah Stevens, who has the sixth bet timing of 2017 (22.09s).

 Live streaming and TV coverage information

India: TV: Star Sports Select 2/HD 2. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV: BBC. Live streaming: BBC iPlayer

US: TV: NBCSN. Live streaming: NBC Sports Live

Canada: TV: CBC. Live streaming: CBC Player

Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Live

Africa: TV: Supersport. Live streaming: Supersport online

Also on...

IAAF official YouTube Channel

IAAF official Facebook page


Schedule of events on Friday

Event Round Date
-- Morning session --
Men's 100m Decalthlon 10am local/2:30pm IST
Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group A 10:10am local/2:40pm IST
Women's 100m Hurdles Heats 10:45am local/3:15pm IST
Men's Long Jump Decathlon 11:05am local/3:35pm IST
Men's High Jump Qualification 11:15am local/3:45pm IST
Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B 11:35am local/4:05pm IST
Men's Shot Put Decathlon 12:55pm local/5:25pm IST
-- Afternoon session ---
Men's High Jump Decathlon 5pm local/9:30pm IST
Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-final 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST
Women's Long Jump Final 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST
Women's 800m Semi-final 7:35pm local/12:05am IST [August 12]
Men's 1500m Semi-final 8:10pm local/12:40am IST [August 12]
Men's Hammer Throw Final 8:30pm local/1am IST [August 12]
Men's 400m Decathlon 8:45pm local/1:15am IST [August 12]
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:25pm local/1:55am IST [August 12]
Women's 200m Final 9:50pm local/2:20am IST [August 12]
Related