The penultimate day (Saturday, August 12) of IAAF World Championships 2017 was filled with heartbreaks. Sprint legend Usain Bolt did not have a fairytale farewell as he fell with an injury during his 4x100m relay final.

The Jamaican team, which had won the 4x100m event at three consecutive Olympic Games and four straight World Championships, failed to defend their world title as Bolt suffered a horrific end in his sprint career. It was heartbreaking to see the most decorated Olympian succumbing to an injury in his swansong.

On the other hand, distance-running great Mo Farah too did not have a fitting farewell to his track career as the Great Britain star was denied a chance to complete an unprecedented world double in 5,000m and 10,000m for the third time.

Notably, Farah had won the 10,000m event, much to the delight of the London crowd on the opening day of the ongoing world meet. However, in the 5,000m final on Saturday, he was outclassed by long-time rival Muktar Edris of Ethiopia, who ran a terrific last 300m.

What to expect from the last day

London will gear up for final day action, which might not be as exciting as yesterday. However, the 4x400m relay final will be one of the main attractions of the day.

While the Indian challenge in both the races ended on a disappointing note, there will be Jamaica-United States rivalry, this time in the Women's 4x400m relay.

On the other hand, Great Britain will be confident of a good show in the men's 4x400m final, especially after their relay team stunned the United States to win Gold in the dramatic 4x100m final yesterday.

Focus on Caster Semenya

South African middle-distance sensation Semenya is likely to dominate the proceedings on the day as the 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion is favourite to win women's 800m.

In Men's High Jump, Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, the reigning world and Olympic silver medalist, will be bidding to win his first outdoor global title after having set 2.38m in the qualification.

All eyes will be on Asbel Kiprop as the 28-year-old former Olympic champion will be eyeing a fourth straight World Championships Gold in the 1,500m final today. His Kenyan counterparts Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot are also in line for podium finishes as the country looks to sweep the middle-distance race.

Day 10 schedule

Event Round Date -- Morning session -- Men's 50km Race Walk Final 7:45am local/12:15pm IST Women's 50km Race Walk Final 7:45am local/12:15pm IST Women's 20km Race Walk Final 12:20pm local/4:50pm IST Men's 20km Race Walk Final 2:20pm IST/6:50pm IST -- Afternoon session -- Men's High Jump Final 7pm local/11:30pm IST Women's Discus Throw Final 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST Women's 5000m Final 7:35pm local/12:05am IST [August 14] Women's 800m Final 8:10pm local/12:40am IST [August 14] Men's 1500m Final 8:30pm local/1am IST [August 14] Women's 4x400m Relay Final 8:55pm local/1:25am IST [August 14] Men's 4x400m Relay Final 9:15pm local/1:45am IST [August 14]

