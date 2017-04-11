London Underground drum‘n’bass rave held on the Tube Close
Videos of a drum‘n’bass rave taking place on the London Underground have emerged on social media. Footage from YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook taken on 10 April shows an MC and DJ with a full live set up performing on the Bakerloo Line. The stunt, which features famous UK MC Harry Shotta, was organised by social media pranksters Trollstation.