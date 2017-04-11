Videos of a drum‘n’bass rave taking place on the London Underground have emerged on social media. Footage from YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook taken on 10 April shows an MC and DJ with a full live set up performing on the Bakerloo Line. The stunt, which features famous UK MC Harry Shotta, was organised by social media pranksters Trollstation.
London Underground drum‘n’bass rave held on the Tube
Videos of a drum‘n’bass rave taking place on the London Underground have emerged on social media. Footage from YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook taken on 10 April shows an MC and DJ with a full live set up performing on the Bakerloo Line. The stunt, which features famous UK MC Harry Shotta, was organised by social media pranksters Trollstation.
- April 11, 2017 19:39 IST
-