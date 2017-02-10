London Tube racist tirade shared on Twitter in bid to find offender

  • February 10, 2017 18:35 IST
    By Storyful
London Tube racist tirade shared on Twitter in bid to find offender Close
A video is being shared on Twitter to try to find the perpetrator of racist abuse on the London underground on 10 February. The aggressive man can be heard saying that he doesn’t like the other passenger’s family, and repeatedly telling him to “f** off”. Bonnie Cliff who shared the video said he was hurling racist abuse at a fellow passenger. He told the victim to “go back to his own country”, calling him “foreign scum”.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular