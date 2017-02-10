- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
London Tube racist tirade shared on Twitter in bid to find offender
A video is being shared on Twitter to try to find the perpetrator of racist abuse on the London underground on 10 February. The aggressive man can be heard saying that he doesn’t like the other passenger’s family, and repeatedly telling him to “f** off”. Bonnie Cliff who shared the video said he was hurling racist abuse at a fellow passenger. He told the victim to “go back to his own country”, calling him “foreign scum”.
