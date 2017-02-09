- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
London to host UKs first professional drone race in June
The Drone Racing League (DRL) has announced that it will be launching a series of world championship races dedicated to professional First Person View (FPV) drone racing in June, and the events will be televised and broadcast around the world.
