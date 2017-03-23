A day after the terrorist attack in Westminister in London, police closed off a large area of Shoreditch on Thursday. The area, in the centre of London, is popular with tourists and people heading to the many theatres and restaurants.

People are reportedly being kept in restaurants and a large area has been cordoned off during the "active incident" which comes just 24 hours after the Westminster terror attack, the Sun reports.

A Scotland Yard officer, said: "We were called to Curtain Road, Shoreditch, to reports of a suspicious object at 1.24 pm. The incident was stood down at around 1.57pm."

#OldStreet #Shoreditch in lockdown after suspicious package found

Positive thoughts #london, it can't happen twice in two days pic.twitter.com/IFBULH1W36 — Sabrina McEwen (@sabrinamcewen) March 23, 2017

This is a developing story.

Four people were killed, including a policeman, and over 40 were injured during the attack outside UK Parliament on Wednesday.