MPs and politicians react to Westminster attack on social media
London terror attack left the fans of Lin Manuel-Miranda worried as he was in the country for the filming of Mary Poppins sequel.

The 37-year-old American actor was quick enough to inform his followers that he is safe. He even offered prayers and paid tribute to the victims. "Heart and thoughts in Westminster," he tweeted.

English comedian and television host James Cordon also paid tribute to the victims through his Late Late Show.

"There was a terror attack today in my hometown, the city of London in Westminster. While we're filming this, it's still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured," he said.

Other celebrities who reacted to the London Terror Attack include Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, JK Rowlings, Cara Delevingne and Niall Horan.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions by celebrities on London terror attack:

