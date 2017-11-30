London Police Hunt For Serial Sex Attacker

London police have released footage of man they would like to speak to following 25 sexual assaults in south London, mainly in Lewisham and Greenwich boroughs but also including Southwark, Bromley and Bexley.The first incident took place on Oct. 16, 2016 against a 13 year old girl and most recently a 15 year old girl reported she was sexually assaulted on Nov. 22, 2017. The victims have all described a a very similar attacker - a white man between the age of 40 and 50 and many of the attacks have taken place between morning and evening rush hour.