London MEP holds hes lying to you sign behind Nigel Farage in EU parliament
Labour MEP Seb Dance held a sign that read hes lying to you behind former UKIP leader and MEP Nigel Farage on 1 February. Dance held the sign during an EU parliament debate on the issue of US President Donald Trumps controversial policies. During the speech Farage said MEPs should be more constructive and invite Trump to the EU parliament to debate.
