The Gherkin building in London, UK, has been evacuated as emergency services have been called to probe an alarm.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed the alarm in the building stating 30 St Mary Axe has been evacuated.

No sign of any incident but the Gherkin has been evacuated. I guess security at notable buildings very cautious today. pic.twitter.com/cjaI9JKZm0 — tristan (@tristanpc) March 23, 2017

However, the authorities are still investigating the cause of the alarm.

Staff in nearby offices were told that fire crews had been called to reports of smoke in the building's basement and that workers had been evacuated as "protocol".

Fire evacuation at The Gherkin! Hope it's nothing serious pic.twitter.com/oIbbzy7jPw — Briggs (@Briggs_O) March 23, 2017

More details on the incident are awaited.