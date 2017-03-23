London fire brigade
London fire brigade [Representational Image]Reuters

The Gherkin building in London, UK, has been evacuated as emergency services have been called to probe an alarm.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed the alarm in the building stating 30 St Mary Axe has been evacuated. 

However, the authorities are still investigating the cause of the alarm.

Staff in nearby offices were told that fire crews had been called to reports of smoke in the building's basement and that workers had been evacuated as "protocol".

More details on the incident are awaited.

