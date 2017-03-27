Several women, many of them Muslim, formed a human chain on Sunday afternoon to condemn the terror attack in London outside the UK Parliament and to express their solidarity with the victims of the incident.

The terror attack, carried out by 52-year-old Khalid Masood, saw the loss of four lives and more than a dozen were wounded in the incident. Masood, a Britisher, mowed down pedestrians in Westminster with his vehicle and stabbed a police officer outside the Parliament gate as he attempted to enter the building. The victims of the attack included a 48-year-old unarmed police officer, Pc Keith Palmer and 43-year-old Spanish teacher Aysha Frade.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack and stated that more police personnel will be deployed on the streets of London to avoid any such terror attacks in London in the future.

Sunday's demonstration was organised by the same group who organised the Women's March, which saw the participation of millions of women from across the world a day after US President Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The Islamic State group (ISIS) took responsibility for the terror attack last Wednesday as a picture of a hijab-clad woman went viral on social media where she was seen walking by an injured person on the Westminster bridge after the attack. Many on social media slammed the woman for her lack of concern for the injured person as she walked by him.

However, Sunday's demonstration saw many hijab-clad women standing on the Westminster bridge holding hands as passers-by halted and appreciated their effort, while many joined them in their initiative, according to reports.

The woman in the viral picture also released a statement saying, "I would like to say not only have I been devastated by witnessing the aftermath of a shocking and numbing terror attack, I've also had to deal with the shock of finding my picture plastered all over social media by those who could not look beyond my attire, who draw conclusions based on hate and xenophobia."