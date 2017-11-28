In a shocking or rather funny turn of events, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK - the self-proclaimed film critic, who was gearing up for some revenge with a new account on Twitter, once again found himself under the radar of the social networking site and guess what, his account got suspended yet again.

KRK's Twitter account was suspended on October 18 after he reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir Khan's emotional drama Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim in the lead role. He then accused Aamir of driving Twitter to suspend his account and later threatened to commit suicide if the micro-blogging site did not restore his account within 15 days.

He also threatened to take legal action against Twitter for suspending his account and released a photo of the legal documents on his box office official Twitter handle.

However, KRK made a grand re-entry on Twitter with a new non-verified account with an id "@KRKActor" and started spewing venom on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan accusing them of forcing Twitter to suspend his account.

"SRK + Salman Khan + Aamir Khan forced #Twitter to suspend my account, but still, they can't stop me from reviewing films to save public from watching their crap films. Better, they should make good films instead to stop me," KRK had tweeted.

"Yesterday, SRK told to one of the top directors that he will finish all these idiot critics within next 2 years. Thank you SRK. Let's see if you will finish Critics or You will finish yourself within next 2 years," KRK added.

But interestingly, once again his newly made account was suspended by Twitter for good and there's no prize for guessing why it did.

Now once again, KRK is planning to send a legal notice to Twitter and some big celebs today over the suspension of the new account.

"According to our sources, KRK is going to send legal notice to #Twitter and some big celebs today. He thinks that those celebs forced Twitter India to suspend his account. Let's wait and watch," KRK box office Twitter handle tweeted.

According to our sources, KRK is going to send legal notice to #Twitter and some big celebs today. He thinks that those celebs forced Twitter India to suspend his account. Let’s wait and watch. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) November 28, 2017

Now, it looks like if KRK continues with his antics, Twitter might suspend his KRK box office account as well.