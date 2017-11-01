Paparazzi nowadays are quite obsessed with capturing Bollywood celebrities on their camera as they enter or exit airports.

We come across numerous articles every day featuring celebrities' airport looks and rate them accordingly.

Katrina Kaif, who is often photographed at the airport, has now taken a subtle dig at the shutterbugs by rating their airport looks.

The badass actress returned to India after wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai's Greece schedule on October 27.

She bumped into photographers as soon as she stepped out of Mumbai international airport wearing a button-down Hunter shirt and a muscle tank paired it with blue ripped jeans.

While the shutterbugs were busy clicking the actress, Katrina surprised them by taking out her phone and clicking pictures of the photographers!

Katrina later uploaded their pictures on her Instagram story section and pointed out their dressing style at the airport. She even made a video when they crossed her path.

Katrina Kaif has some fun with the paparazzi and shows us their airport look ? pic.twitter.com/oM6CwxgZkN — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) October 27, 2017

On the work front, Katrina has an exciting line-up this year and the next. She is currently gearing up for the release of her action flick Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie is a sequel of her hit 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. She will be seen sharing space alongside ex-flame Salman Khan.

The actress has undergone rigorous training for performing high-octane action sequences in the film, where she will be seen firing bullets and kicking butt.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres during the Christmas break on December 22 this year.

She is also busy filming for her part in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is slated to release during Diwali next year.

She will also be seen playing an important character in the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer being directed by Aanand L Rai. The yet-to-be-titled movie is slated for release on Christmas 2018.