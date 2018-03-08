Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that a disgruntled complainant had stabbed Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty after he refused to entertain a request over a tender.

The accused, identified as 33-year-old Tejraj Sharma from Tumakuru, had approached Shetty as a complainant and had produced a tender which was not entertained by Shetty.

According to Siddaramaiah, Shetty apparently told Sharma that the case was already shut and he can't proceed with his request.

Reports also pointed out at a massive security breach which started doing rounds on social media. The metal detector at the entrance of the Lokayukta building was dysfunctional and that allowed Sharma to enter the premises with a knife, the Times of India reported.

Shetty had even written to the authorities in the state several times in the past seeking security, former Supreme Court Judge Santosh Hegde was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

The attack was also criticised by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He lashed out at the ruling Congress in the state for 'poor law and order' situation. A political war of words was also sparked between Congress and BJP.

Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde said, "He is battling for his life in the hospital. This incident shows the deteriorating law & order situation in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah & Congress is fully responsible for this."

While Congress claimed that an action will be initiated, Karnataka Home Minister Reddy reacted to Ananth Kumar's allegations and said, "The BJP is lying about the Law & Order situation in Karnataka. Statistics don't lie. Crime Rate is actually falling in the state compared to BJP's rule between 2008-13."

Adding to the allegations leveled against Congress, Ananth Kumar Hegde said, "7748 murders, 7238 rapes, and 11000 kidnappings have taken place under your regime Siddaramaiah. It's a govt of bloodshed."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called Siddaramaiah and conveyed his concerns. Singh said, "CM has apprised me of the incident and also informed about the Lokayukta's condition in the hospital."