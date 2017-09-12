Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has made yet another gaffe, this time, while addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley in the US on Tuesday.

While speaking the topic 'India at 70: Reflections on the Path Forward', Rahul said that the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha is 546.

The Lok Sabha has 545 seats, and not 546. A Legislative House cannot have an even number of seats.

This is the latest addition to the already-long list of gaffes by the Congress vice-president.

Rahul, who is on a two-week visit to the US, made the first stop at the University of California in Berkeley for a question and answer session. He is expected to meet US politicians and discuss policy and bilateral issues over the next few days.

During his session in Berkeley, Rahul spoke about several issues, including dynasty politics, demonetisation, violence in Kashmir, rise in lynching incidents and death of journalists.

Rahul's gaffe made Twitterati crack up and share their reactions on the social networking site.

