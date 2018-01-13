It's a special day today as Punjabis celebrate their harvest festival Lohri on January 13. From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and many more, here's how our Bollywood stars wished their fans.

Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Happy Lohri Shakers and Movers! [sic.]" And trust us, it's a hilarious video!

Varun Dhawan wrote: "#HappyLohri guys sending you lots of love. [sic.]"

Akshay Kumar wrote: "Wishing everyone a #HappyLohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all :) [sic.]."

Randeep Hooda: "Sab nu #Pongal #MakarSankranti #Bihu di #HappyLohri ???? many cultures, many languages, many rituals - same love - one country - stay blessed, stay happy [sic.]."

And Karan Johar posted a picture of his two lovely babies captioning it as: "Sister love!!!" Aren't they too cute to handle?

Also, Anil Kapoor tweeted: "May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace & happiness! #HappyLohri [sic.]."

Amitabh Bachchan also wished by saying: "T 2531 - Greetings and all good wishes for Lohri, Makarsankranti, Pongal Bihu .. time for festivities , dance and laughter and peace .. !!

लोरी मकरसंक्रांति, पोंगल और बिहु की अनेक अनेक बधाई और शुभकामनएँ [sic.]."