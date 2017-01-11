Lohri (Lodi) 2017 falls on January 13 and people across the country are preparing for the bonfire to welcome the spring season. The festival marks the passing of winter solstice, which is the shortest day and longest night of the year.

Decked up in colourful attires and men showing off their bright turbans, Lohri sees a reunion of families. Welcoming the new season of spring, families gather around the bonfire, which is the most important element of the festival, to pray and make offerings. The cold night witnesses people of all age groups sitting down around the warm flame to cherish some good food and enjoy the winter wind.

But no Lohri is complete without a good session of music and dance. The beats of the dhol and the strumming of the Ektara take the spirit of the celebrations a notch higher. There are a number of traditional folk songs that are sung by boys and girls in the streets of Punjab on the day of Lohri.

Bollywood too has adapted the spirit of Punjab and the festival in numerous songs over time. On the occasion of Lohri, there are a number of popular songs, composed by the music industry, which can be played as part of the celebrations. Putting together a playlist, here are five songs that perfectly bring in the Lohri spirit together:

Lodi Song (Veer-Zaara):

A synonym to Lohri celebrations now, this classic song from Veer Zaara captures the spirit of Lohri.

Gallan Goodiyaan (Dil Dhadakne Do):

A peppy family song from Zoya Akhtar, Gallan Goodiyaan serves as a perfect dance number for Lohri.

Tung Tung Baje (Singh is Bliing):

Akshay Kumar brings life to the any party with his songs and Tung Tung Baje is no less. It sets in the bhangra tunes right, making in a great dance song.

Patiala Peg (Diljit Dosanjh):

No Punjabi festival seems complete without a Diljit Dosanjh song. While many of his songs are popular dance numbers, Patiala Peg suits best for the occasion.

Tutak Tutak Tutiya (Tutak Tutak Tutiya):

Another popular folk song turned into a Bollywood number, Tutak Tutak Tutiya serves as a great dance number for Lohri.

