SUVs are built to tackle tough roads and offer great stability even in worse situations. Electronics are usually not the built-to-last kind, but Logitech is challenging the odds with its new Ultimate Ears (UE) Wonderboom wireless speakers.

The new portable speakers, as the company claims are "virtually indestructible", deliver a great deal of audio performance while on the go. As long as you have a smartphone with Bluetooth and a music library to go with, UE Wonderboom speakers have got you covered for the entertainment and fun.

International Business Times, India, briefly tested the UE Wonderboom speakers and found it of great use. The design is subtle and practical. The audio in one speaker can fill the room and two speakers with pairing mode can double the sound. Above all, it's the waterproofing feature of the Wonderboom speakers that make them unique and useful regardless of where you use them.

You can now enjoy a pool-side party or a bicycle ride in the rain with Wonderboom speakers without worrying any worries. The Bluetooth pairing with any smartphone is quick and easy. Once setup, Wonderboom speakers can last eight to ten hours, which is quite impressive.

We haven't tested the battery life of the Wonderboom speakers, but the company confirmed to us. If you worry about charging, the new UE speakers tend to charge fully in about two and a half hour time. The functions on the speaker are pretty straight forward. There are volume controls on the speaker grille, and the power on, song change and pairing buttons at the top.

To subside our curiosity we tested the speakers in water. Even though the sound fumbled when under water, it worked seamlessly without stopping the music. As soon as we took the speaker out of the water bowl, the sound resumed to normal function.

"WONDERBOOM's basic proposition of being fuss free is designed for the user who is always-on-the- go and leads a very busy lifestyle. While it may look small, don't be fooled by its size or price; this little beauty comes with surprisingly big sound and like its predecessors, is virtually indestructible. WONDERBOOM is for users who are extremely passionate about music and always see it as a personal experience. We truly believe that this pint-sized, super-portable Bluetooth speaker is the answer for all personal music related needs," Ashok Jangra, Logitech, Cluster Category Head – India, said in a statement.

UE Wonderboom speakers come in six bright colours, Stone (Grey), Phantom (Black), Fireball (Red), SubZero (Blue), Cashmere (Pink) and Lilac. Priced at Rs 7,995, the speakers are available on Amazon India. With compelling features and competitive price tag, Logitech's new speakers compete against Sony's wireless BT speakers, which are stylish, splashproof and affordable.

UE Wonderboom competes against Sony's SRS-XB20, which is priced at Rs 9,990. For the extra price, Sony speakers offer a better look with LED strip to match the beats of your music, 12 hour battery life, and voice command support with Siri and Google Now. UE Wonderboom lacks a microphone to carry out any voice commands.

Sony also has a SRS-XB10 model for Rs 6,990, which promises 16 hours battery life and it is splash proof. In terms of audio performance, we found the UE speakers slightly better, but Sony's BT speaker does a decent job and it is more compact than the Wonderboom.