American rapper Logic has surprised his fans by releasing a new mixtape called Bobby Tarantino II Friday, March 9. New tracks have been made available to stream just two days after he announced the project on Instagram with the help of Adult Swim cartoon characters Rick and Morty.

Logic released three new tracks -- "Everyday", "44 More" and "Overnight" -- last month but nobody saw Bobby Tarantino II mixtape coming. So, the sudden announcement and subsequent release of the new mixtape, a sequel to Bobby Tarantino released in 2016, may surprise his fans.

Logic's Bobby Tarantino II mixtape has 13 new tracks and features artists like Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, and Young Sinatra.

Here is tracklist of Bobby Tarantino II:

1. "Grandpa's Space Ship"

2. "Overnight"

3. "Contra"

4. "BoomTrap Protocol"

5. "Yuck"

6. "Indica Badu" (feat. Wiz Khalifa

7. "Midnight"

8. "Warm It Up" (feat. Young Sinatra)

9. "Wizard of Oz"

10. "State of Emergency" (feat. 2 Chainz)

11. "Wassup" (feat. Big Sean)

12. "Everyday"

13. "44 More"

All the 13 new tracks of Bobby Tarantino II can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, music, Google Play, Tidal, and Deezer.

Logic started his musical career in 2009 by releasing Logic (Psychological): The Mixtape before going on to release more mixtapes like as Young, Broke & Infamous (2010), Young Sinatra: Welcome to Forever (2013), and Bobby Tarantino (2016). His latest studio album Everybody, which was released in 2017, debut at number one in the U.S.