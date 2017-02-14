Before the scheduled Logan premiere, to take place in the first weekend of March, Logan will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this week.

Fans watching the premiere of the movie will finally get to see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine for one last time and numerous questions will be answered, including what exactly happened to the mutants. To be fair, the makers have released three new TV spots, hinting an answer to that question.

The new promos shift the attention from Hugh Jackman to the storyline and other characters in the movie.

The three new TV spots paint a better picture of Boyd Holbrook's villainous Donald Pierce and his metal hand. While fans will get a good look at his character, they are not introduced to his abilities as yet.

"Let's not bring out the worst of each other," Holbrook says in the trailer.

The new trailer also reveals that Professor Charles Xavier aka Professor X discovers the new Mutant and brings her to Logan. "Someone will come along," Wolverine says in the trailer, "Someone HAS come along," Prof X replies, indicating the new girl.

One common thread running through all the three trailers is that the villain is clear, he wants the girl and he doesn't want to get into any sort of battle with Wolverine if he just gets his hands on the new Mutant.

The third trailer appears to be an extended version of the final trailer where it is clear that the new Mutant is kept in hiding until Pierce finds her and drags her out resulting in the fight. The trailer also throws more light on the relationship between Logan and the new Mutant.

Watch all the Logan action in theatres on March 3. Stay tuned to International Business Times, India for all Logan updates.