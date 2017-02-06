While the game is the prime focus of Super Bowls, the commercials and the big game spots are also one of the most anticipated parts of the game. And the Super Bowl LI (51) did not disappoint at all. On one hand, Super Bowl 2017 saw a number of TV commercials taking a dig at President Donald Trump and his policies, announcements and America's political climate. On the other, the night saw the trailers of the most anticipated movies of 2017. From Johnny Depp returning to the Caribbean to Zac Efron showing off "his freedom", here are the must watch trailers that were released during the game.

Logan:

While the final trailer was out a few days ago, Marvel released a teaser clip of Logan on the occasion of Super Bowl this year, featuring the song Amazing Grace. The teaser has been titled Grace, and shows Hugh Jackman and his young sidekick in action. The movie releases on March 3.

Baywatch:

Super Bowl evening got hotter when Zac Efron ripped open his pants to give viewers a sneak peek into his junk. Priyanka Chopra was also seen sizzling with a deep neck dress that fans saw in the first teaser and the hunk, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought the audience to the beach with his hot body.

Pirates of the Caribbean:

The pirates are back. Releasing the teaser of the new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean, Johny Depp's latest outing as Captain Jack Sparrow is titled as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The film also features Javier Bardem's Captain Salazar. The movie is set to release on Memorial Day (in the month of May).

The Fate of the Furious:

The eighth edition of the Fast and Furious series already revealed that Vin Diesel is up against his family. The new game spot trailer shows the fight going rogue. The cast of the movie is hitting the road, car chases going haywire and fight never stops.

John Wick: Chapter 2:

The new Super Bowl game spot teaser takes a dig at its competition, Fifty Shades Darker, as a dialogue in the teaser says: "Slip into something a shade darker." However, Keanu Reeves has other plans as he is seen caught between ton of guns, shooting, and a lot of violence.

Guardians of the Galaxy:

Marvel had a busy evening as they released not one (Logan) but two film trailers for the big game spot. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 witnessed a number of returning star cast like Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket and Baby Groot introduce themselves to Ayesha, the golden villain. Fans are also getting a better picture of Nebula, Mantis and Yondu through the trailer. The film is slated to release on May 5.

Transformers: The Last Knight:

While there were a number of trailers and teasers that released during as part of this game, the biggest show stopper was Transformers: The Last Knight. The teaser released revealed a little more to the battle between humans and transformers. A little more evilness of Optimus Prime is also revealed. This is going to one visual treat fans all over.

Life:

Stepping out of the shoes of Deadpool and stepping onto a spacecraft, Ryan Reynolds will be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in an effort to fight for life in outer space. The trailer released on the occasion of the big game sees the actors are a part of an international space crew in search of life on Mars. The film releases on March 24.