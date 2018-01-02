logan paul
Logan Paul.Instagram/Logan Paul

YouTuber Logan Paul is under a lot of flak on social media once again.

Recently, the popular vlogger posted a video showing an apparent suicide victim in Japan's 'suicide forest'.

Also read: Gigi Hadid armpit hair controversy trumps Priyanka Chopra? Twitter can't decide!

The video, which has since been deleted from Logan's official YouTube account, circulated the internet as multiple social media followers uploaded it to YouTube following the deletion of the original video. It featured him and several of his friends recording the trip to the infamous forest.

The intro to the video is titled – "We saw a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest." And then he goes on to say, "This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I have ever posted on this channel."

Also mentioning a warning to the viewers about the videos graphic content, he calls it "a moment in YouTube history because I'm pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever."

It’s 2018. Let’s grab life by the Pokéballs.

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on

The people featured are then shown to venture off, following a trail until they come across the possible suicide victim hanging from a tree.

The bunch walks up closer, filming their reactions along the way and also showing to the camera several close-ups of the body, even though they keep the face blurry.

"Suicide is not a joke," Logan says in the video, continuing, "Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the 'haunted' aspect of the forest."

But the tone of their conversation soon changes to that of joking as a voice claims, "what, you've never seen a dead guy before?"

He ends the video, once again reminding that "suicide is not the answer," and that "being depressed is fine. What's not okay is when you don't seek help or talk to people. Don't feel like you have to hide your feelings. Stay strong, whatever it is you're going through."

But that didn't stop social media from blasting him on Twitter as even celebrities took to shaming him for exploiting a victim's ordeal. Even though he, later on, posted an apology message, social media refused to have any of it.