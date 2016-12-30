While Hollywood is preparing to embrace the Lego Batman Movie in 2017, the internet is demanding a Lego Wolverine movie after someone recreated the trailer of the upcoming Marvel movie Logan.

The video made by filmmaker Austin Williams shows the entire Logan trailer featuring Lego characters. The Lego trailer has used the soundtrack and voice clippings from the original Marvel trailer. The version looks so convincing that we would love to see the trailer convert into a feature film.

Only a couple of months ago, Marvel dropped the official trailer of their new Wolverine movie, Logan. Logan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2017 and it features Hugh Jackman in the lead. The film is set to release on March 3, 2017. The film is said to see Jackman portraying the X-Men character, Logan for the last time.

Set in a post-apocalyptic landscape where mutants are scarce, the film is influenced greatly by Old Man Logan comics' arc. The film is set years after the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Logan and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) team up to protect Laura, a mutant (played Dafne Keen). According to the comic book, Laura is Logan's clone-daughter. However, there is no confirmation if the makers are going to follow the exact story and events stated in the comic.

Logan is directed by James Mangold and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E Grant, and Patrick Stewart in the lead. Holbook will play the villain, Donald Pierce. He is the leader of the Reavers, a team of cyborgs who hunt mutants. He has earlier been seen in the Netflix's series, Narcos.

Whether we get a Lego movie or not, here is still a question but you can enjoy the Lego Trailer here and compare it with the original trailer below: