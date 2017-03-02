When the undefeated, indestructible and the mythical Wolverine says something with an impact, the world better take note. To be more precise, the Australia cricket team are asked to be wary of the India cricket team ahead of their second Test match in Bengaluru, starting Saturday.

In a message exclusively to the Indian cricket fans, 'Logan' star Hugh Jackman has said that Virat Kohli's men are superheroes and his Aussie mates better be prepared for them in the remainder of the series.

Australia may have gotten the better of India in the first Test match in Pune with an emphatic result, Jackman, who is a massive cricket fan, believes the hosts have all the potential to make a stunning comeback.

"What a great journey you and your cricket team has been on in the last few years. Your superheroes have been overpowering all the teams in the past...but my Aussie mates have got the better of you in the first match," said Jackman in a video. "Only the first!" the veteran Australian actor emphasised.

"I know the Indian team will be playing bolder than ever because that's what superheroes do...and that's what Logan does!"

The Wolverine also had another message to the Indian fans: "Watch Logan this Friday on theatres and don't forget to catch the cricket action too."

Watch his full message