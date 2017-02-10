Fans have begun the countdown to Logan as they prepare to watch Hugh Jackman play Wolverine for one last time. Though Marvel and 20th Century Fox officially released the final trailer of the movie, the production house is occasionally teasing fans with short clips revealing a little more details into the final movie. The makers released one during the Super Bowl and now, they have released four more new teasers.

Also Watch: Logan actor Hugh Jackman reveals THIS is what he will do after leaving Wolverine franchise [VIDEO]

One of the teasers is set in black and white and is titled Sunseeker. The teaser shows Logan aka Wolverine as a bored, sleepy cab driver ferrying passengers while a voiceover plays a message left by Logan (birth name is James Howlett) calling a "Mr Esperanza," and asking if he is willing to sell a yacht for $60,000 in cash. "No paperwork, not a big fan of paperwork," he explains. The yacht, a 1996 Sunseeker, is said to be a return gift for his dad's retirement.

In another teaser released, the focus is on the new mutant, Laura Kinney aka X-23, played by Dafne Keen. The trailer offers insights into her character. In the earlier trailers, fans were tipped that she is just like Wolverine.

In the new TV spots, the young mutant's power hog all the spotlight as she is seen performing some killer moves alongside Wolverine. This is definitely going to be a bittersweet movie experience for fans.

Logan features Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Richard E Grant, Stephen Merchant, and Patrick Stewart. It will hit the theatres on March 3.