Hugh Jackman's Logan (Wolverine 3) has had a good opening day collection at the Indian box office and the Hollywood movie continued decent pace on its second day as well. On the other side, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer, Commando 2, surprisingly witnessed a drop in its collection at the box office on Saturday.

Logan had collected Rs 4.75 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. With positive reviews and good word of mouth, the Hugh-starrer continued good box office earning on Saturday as well. Early estimates suggest that Logan collected Rs 5.5 crore (approximately) on its day 2, taking its collection to over Rs 10 crore at Indian box office.

Vidyut's action thriller Commando 2 earned less on the first day of its weekend than what it had collected on Friday. After making a collection of Rs 5.14 crore on its opening day, the movie's suffered a drop in its earning and collected Rs 4.42 crore on Saturday, taking its 2-day collection to Rs 9.56 crore.

"#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr. Total: 9.56 cr. India biz..Hindi+Tamil+Telugu versions," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Logan is certainly giving a tough competition to Commando 2. Having released in 2,200 screens across India, Commando 2 had made good collection on opening day.

Logan is being touted to be the best film in the Wolverine series and its collection reflects that the audience is liking it more than Commando 2. Current trend suggests that Logan will overtake box office collection of Commando 2 at the Indian market over the first weekend.