Hugh Jackman's Logan continues to dominate the box office market worldwide. Jackman's last Wolverine movie had a phenomenal opening weekend run with $85 million earnings and now the film is eyeing $100 million at the domestic box office.

Also Read: Hugh Jackman's cracker set to give xXx: The Return of Xander Cage record a hiding

Domestic box office

After recording a solid opening weekend, the box office collection witnessed a slight drop on the first working day of the week, Monday. The film earned around $7.15 million, which took Logan's four-day box office income to over $92 million. However, the collection on Tuesday is expected to be better than Monday, as exhibitors offer discounts and bargains.

Logan is set to join the $100 million list with other films, including Deadpool ($132.4 million), X-Men: The Last Stand ($102.7 million), and X-Men: Days of Future Past ($110.6 million) in the mutant franchise.

Chinese box office

The Jackman-starrer Logan has topped the Chinese box office as well. Despite censor cuts, the film earned an impressive $48.6 million in three days. The three-day box office collection of Logan from China is better than the combined collection of previous X-Men films – X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine.

Indian box office

After China, Logan has topped Indian box office market. The film has earned Rs 19.58 crore from its opening weekend run at the Indian box office. Logan faced competition from a Bollywood film Commando 2, but it emerged as moviegoers' first choice this weekend.

"#Logan Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 2.48 cr. Total: ₹ 19.58 cr. India biz... All versions," Indian trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Logan, which is Jackman's last outing as Wolverine, was released on March 3 in around 80 markets. Directed by James Mangold, the film features Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E Grant, and Patrick Stewart among others.