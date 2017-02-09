More than a decade and a slew of movies later, Hugh Jackman is all set to retire his iconic role as Wolverine in X-Men series. The actor is preparing to let go of his claws after his last outing as Wolverine in the movie Logan, slated for a March release. While the actor has bittersweet feelings about leaving the character, he shares the one thing he will do as soon he is done with the role.

"I'm looking forward to eating some bread – regularly. I'm actually baking a lot of bread. I'm kidding. No, eating bread without guilt. I'm looking forward to bread without guilt," he told cinema magazine, L'Hebdo Cinema.

The actor has been on a diet consisting of boiled chicken and water to look the part. Now, that he is done with the role, he deserves to load up on carbs to his heart's content.

"Wolverine is tired and he is done. He is at the lowest point of his life. I think, "What is the collateral damage of the life of Wolverine? Who is that guy when he's 80? He is not sitting on a rocking chair with a pipe and just at nature and loving it." No, he is like everyone around him has died. Everyone's he's ever loved is gone. He has outlived everyone and actually I think he feels he's brought more destruction than good in his life and what is it like to live like that?" Jackman said.

"I have probably never worked harder but I never loved playing the character more. I could not be more grateful for this opportunity. I have never had so much fun playing the role" The actor also reveals that he is ready for the life after Wolverine. "I am excited about what's next," he added.

