Ever since the makers of Logan announced that this will be Hugh Jackman's last outing as Wolverine, fans have been curious and worried about the superhero. There have been numerous instances in new clips and pictures released by the producers that show Wolverine covered in scars. Fans following the series know that the superhero's scars would heal instantly. However, in the final film, it doesn't seem to be the case thus many are questioning if he is dying.

Putting all contemplations to rest, Jackman has now confirmed that Wolverine is slowly dying. In an interview to Empire magazine, the actor revealed, "The adamantium will eventually kill him. The effect of metal poisoning, on what for Logan would be a massive level, would be depression, tiredness, massive joint pain. I loved the metaphor of his weapon being the thing that's killing him, on every level."

The poisonous adamantium in Logan's bones which were put on him on 2016's X-Men Apocalypse, also seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is killing him. This damage means that his powers are fading which is why his wounds are not healing. The illness storyline is partly inspired by Jackman's personal experience of metal poisoning. "I had high mercury levels from eating tins of tuna. My doctor said, 'You're meant to be five,' whatever that number means, and I was at 37," Jackman shared. Fortunately he did not die in real life, but will we really bidding goodbye to Wolverine in March? Fans have to wait and watch.

The movie is said to be R-Rated as the film is supposedly a swearathon. It is not a surprise considering 11-year-old co-star Dafne Keen gathered the guts to call Jackman a c**t. Yes, the young actress called the Wolverine actor the C-word off the camera. Sharing the incident in the same interview to Empire, the actor shared that director James Mangold insisted that the actor swore at the top of his voice at the 11-year-old for one of the scenes in the movie.

"I just yelled, 'SHUT THE F*** UP!' and at the end of the 40 minutes of this, I said (to Dafne's mother), 'Maria, I've got an 11-year-old and I'm just really sorry.' Maria said, 'Aw don't worry, she just called you a c*** in Spanish."

Like father like daughter indeed. The film is set to premiere on March 1, 2017 in UK and March 3, 2017 in US.