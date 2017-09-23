Locally improvised power banks are the newest security concern for the aviation industry.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has asked the local police and Intelligence agencies to track the source of the ominous looking gadgets, which were recently detected as potential 'explosives' by the airport scanners.

Two such power banks were seized this week at Delhi and Mangaluru airports, which eventually turned out to be 'non lethal', sent the security staff into a tizzy.

