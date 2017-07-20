Loans will be available at your nearest ATM kiosk now, after ICICI Bank's launch of a facility for its existing salaried customers to avail of personal loans without hassles or delays.

The Hindu quoted a statement from ICICI Bank on Thursday, saying that the facility offers a bouquet of features -- swift application in simple steps, multiple eligible loan amount options up to Rs 15 lakh based on pre-checked CIBIL scores and instant transfer of the money to the customer's account.

The facility also incorporates an additional level of authentication to make the security of the offering robust. Through this offering, a customer can get personal loans of upto Rs 15 lakh for a fixed tenure of 60 months.

On completion of a transaction for balance enquiry or cash withdrawal, customers will be shown the option of availing the loan (at ICICI Bank ATM), the Hindu report said.

Customers can avail of loans at any ICICI Bank ATM in four steps -- select the required pre-approved loan offer; multiple amounts may be shown depending on the customer's eligibility; accept the auto populated interest rate, processing fee and EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) amount; confirm on the terms and conditions displayed. Lastly, enter debit card PIN.

The bank's statement said money will get transferred to the customer's account instantly on completion of this procedure.