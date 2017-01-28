Liverpool will hope to get out of the 2017 rut they find themselves in when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

FA Cup round four schedule

After seeing their first chance of making a Wembley final this season snuffed out by Southampton, Jurgen Klopp will demand a better performance against the Championship outfit.

Liverpool made heavy weather of seeing off League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the third round, needing a replay while scoring just a solitary goal in two matches, but they will hope this fourth round tie will pose an easier challenge.

The Reds have won just one game in seven matches played in 2017 – the 1-0 replay win over Plymouth Argyle – so to get that winning rhythm again, an assured performance against Wolves will be welcome.

"Between these games we cannot do a lot," Klopp said. "We played on Wednesday and play (Saturday), so (Thursday) was recovery, Friday is a kind of second-day recovery and Saturday we play. That's how it is and there are not a lot of things to do in training.

"But most of the things in football when you have quality, which we do, is about getting focus back on different things. What we have to do is stay concentrated and for me, it's no problem to stay positive and to stay optimistic because I always see the progress. I speak about the mistakes too, even in public, and then you have another story to write, but I am really fine with the situation.

"I don't like the results, but I see that we are really still fighting for each point, for each little victory, for each big success. That's what we're doing and the job we have to do. I'm absolutely more than OK and looking forward to the next opportunity."

Wolves will be looking forward to this match as well, with Paul Lambert looking for a big FA Cup scalp. Lambert knows Klopp pretty well due to their Borussia Dortmund connections, and the manager is looking forward to getting one over the German come Saturday.

"I want to win and Jurgen will want to win," Lambert said. "There is probably more pressure on him with the club he is at but he has handled pressure before – that's not a problem to him.

"He's a fantastic guy who was really kind to let me in to watch Dortmund train for nine days as well when I was out of work. He has had huge success with Borussia Dortmund, and he knows big games."

Team news: Liverpool: Despite having a crucial Premier League match against Chelsea on Tuesday, Klopp is expected to name a strong starting XI, after losing their last two matches at Anfield – to Swansea in the EPL and to Southampton in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg. Klopp is hopeful of having Nathaniel Clyne available, while Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson are doubtful starters.

Wolves: Lambert will have to do without the services of goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who is suspended, with Mike Williamson also ruled out through injury.

When to Watch Live

Liverpool vs Wolves is scheduled for a 6pm IST (12.30pm GMT, 7.30am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony ESPN HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

Australia and New Zealand: TV: ESPN.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Singapore: TV: Eleven Singapore.

China and Hong Kong: TV: LeTV and Tianjin.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.