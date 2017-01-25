Liverpool have been in a bit of a rut in 2017, unable to pick up the wins that they were picking up at will last year. The Reds will need to find a way to get out of that rut on Wednesday, if they are to seal a place in the final of the League Cup (ok, EFL Cup).

Down 1-0 from the first leg, Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in the second leg of the semifinal clash hoping to overturn the deficit and regain the mojo that has been missing since the turn of the year.

In six matches in 2017, Liverpool have managed to win just one game – a replay against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round – while they have suffered defeats to Southampton and Swansea City, the second one of those coming on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp revealed he and his players had held a clear-the-air meeting after the Swansea defeat and the manager will hope that talk helps this Liverpool team turn their fortunes around, starting with a win over Southampton.

"It's about enjoying the role we have," Klopp, who was distraught with the defending of his side in the 3-2 defeat to Swansea, said. "We are Liverpool, and a really good football-playing side, and we don't enjoy the job we have to do.

"If you are another team at the bottom of the league, then we have to defend 80 to 90 per cent of the time, and 10 per cent you can invest in counter-attacks and sometimes a set-piece, and all that stuff.

"In our job, in 70 to 80 per cent of all games, we are dominant. So we have to enjoy this, even when we don't come through after five minutes. That's how it is. That's the job to do. They concentrate even then on defensive situations."

Concentration will be key against Southampton, who were the dominant side in the first leg and were left with a feeling of "if only" after the 90 minutes. The Saints will know they really should be coming to Anfield with a much bigger lead, but they will also be glad about the fact that they have a solid defence behind them and if they play good counter-attacking football, a place in Wembley will be theirs.

"It will be difficult, but I think everyone has the same mind as me," Saints defender Maya Yoshida told the club's official website. "We want to go to Wembley.

"If we can win the title, it would be great for the supporters as well. But it is still a long way to go to Wembley, because we need to win against one of the biggest teams in the Premier League, so we need to stay calm and do what we need to do to go through to the final."

When to Watch Live

Liverpool vs Southampton is set to begin at 8pm GMT (3pm ET, 1.30am IST).

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD. Live Streaming: Ten Sports Live and Ditto TV.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports live stream and Sky Go.

Middle East, USA, Canada, Australia, France, New Zealand: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect and Fubo TV (US and Canada).