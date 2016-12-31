Liverpool and Manchester City will hope to take a big step towards "we are the closest contenders to Chelsea for the title" stakes when the two teams clash on New Year's Eve at Anfield. With Chelsea likely to be nine points clear – if they are not, it should act as more motivation for these two sides – when the two teams take the field, there really is no room for half-measures in this contest.

Liverpool vs Manchester City lineups

That should make it a match worth watching, particularly considering both Liverpool and Manchester City are built to play exciting football. This game could go one of two ways – it will either be a cagey one, with both sides wary of opening up at the back by pouring forward or it will be an entertaining end-to-end affair with a lot of goals thrown in.

Hopefully, the last match in the Premier League this year will turn out to be the latter, and what will help that particular cause will be an early goal. It doesn't matter which team scores, if there is a goal in the first 10-15 minutes, it will force the other side to come forward in search of the equaliser, which will, in turn, open the game up considerably.

Jurgen Klopp, no doubt, will ask his Liverpool team to put early pressure on City, particularly their defenders, who are prone to making mistakes. Pep Guardiola's plan will be similar as well, so a fascinating attacking-tactical battle is in prospect.

The onus will be on the forward-thinking players to bring their A-game to this contest, and if it turns into a "you score first, then my turn," match, it should be a great watch for the neutral. Having said, that, though, there really is a lot at stake in this game at Anfield.

Chelsea are widely expected to beat Stoke City in the earlier kickoff and if they do, the Blues will end up being nine points clear at the top. With just a point separating Liverpool, in second, and Manchester City, both teams will know only a win will do in that circumstance. Because allowing Chelsea to jump into a nine-point lead in the form that they are in will be tantamount to handing them the title, even with the season only halfway done.

Getting on the front foot early and staying there will be the mantra for both teams and with Liverpool and City boasting of world-class attacks, it promises to be a humdinger of Premier League match.

Where to Watch Live

Liverpool vs Manchester City is set to begin at 11pm IST (5.30pm GMT, 12.30pm ET). Live Streaming and TV guide is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1 and BT Sport UHD. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport live.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

For more TV guide, click HERE