Georginio Wijnaldum's thumping header in the first half helped Liverpool come out on top in the all-important clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Saturday. With Liverpool winning the last match of the year with 1-0 scoreline, they are second on the table, but still six points behind Chelsea.

Premier League GW 19 schedule

With both teams having some quality attacking players, one had expected goals to the galore at Anfield, but the match was not to be one. It might not have lived up to that kind of expectations, but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be pleased with the result.

Liverpool got off to a perfect start in the match as Wijnaldum leaped brilliantly and outjumped Manchester City defenders to score a powerful goal. That was Liverpool's first real attack on City's goal. Neither team got much chances to score in the first 45 minutes, though it was Liverpool, who looked a much better team.

However, the equations changed in the second half, with City playing some aggressive football, and Liverpool defenders were under some problems.

City did play well, but they did not have anything to show for their efforts in the second 45. The Citizens could not create many opportunities in the danger area, which was a problem throughout.

One should also applaud the way Liverpool defenders did not allow Sergio Aguero much space and time on the ball as the striker can be lethal if given an opportunity. Overall, it was one of those games, where Liverpool were not allowed to play their possession- based football, but they somehow held on to their third clean sheet in four games to clinch important three points.

"We were not quite as good in possession as we should have been We defended really well but we were not as confident with the ball. I think we deserved the win, though. City are a really good side and we had to stay compact," Guardian quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool will not have much time to rest as they will be back in action on Monday against Sunderland.

Click here to watch complete highlights