Jurgen Klopp will need to find a way to stop the Everton juggernaut without his best playmaker, with Adam Lallana out of this Merseyside derby for Liverpool.

The English Premier League returns with a brilliant first match, and considering both teams are fighting it out for a place in the top four, expect a hard-fought clash, which will hopefully have plenty of goals.

One of those goal sources would have been Lallana, but the attacking midfielder is out for four weeks after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with England.

"I was not happy that he played on Wednesday, but it is not my decision and I respect 100 per cent the decision of other managers because they have to respect my decisions too," Jurgen Klopp said when asked about his feelings over Lallana breaking down while away from Liverpool.

"He made the line-up and that's it, and Adam loves football that much that he obviously didn't say, 'Maybe I should wait another day'.

"The problem is then in a situation like this – and it's a problem of our job – is that they cannot only play on Wednesday, they have to train."

Also missing for the Reds on Saturday will be the captain Jordan Henderson, who continues to struggle with a heel problem. The striker Daniel Sturridge is also out with a hip injury, while Danny Ings and Marko Grujic are long-term casualties.

With Henderson and Lallana, two of Klopp's first-choice midfielders in the 4-3-3 formation missing, the Liverpool manager could move James Milner to midfield from the left-back position the veteran has been deployed in for most of this season.

Klopp, who will hope Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have recovered well from their exertions for Brazil over in South America, also has Lucas Leiva as an option.

Liverpool aren't the only ones missing major players, with Everton, on a terrific run, which has seen them suddenly become competitors for a top four place, having to do without quite a few key players.

Morgan Schneiderlin is still recuperating from a calf injury, while another central midfielder James McCarthy is also out with a hamstring problem.

"Morgan is getting better now," Everton manager Ronald Koeman told evertontv. "He is still not available for the weekend and I don't think he will be available for the game against Manchester United on Tuesday."

Koeman will also have to find a way to deal without two of his defenders for the rest of the season. Seamus Coleman is facing a long time out after sustaining a double leg break while playing for Ireland in their match against Wales, while Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori is expected to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury, also suffered while on international duty.