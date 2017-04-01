Liverpool and Everton clash in a Merseyside derby between two teams desperately fighting for a place in Europe next season. With Liverpool currently holding that all-important fourth spot in the English Premier League, Everton can cut the gap to their neighbours to just three points with a win at Anfield on Saturday.

The Toffees were hit hard by a 94th minute goal from Sadio Mane when the two sides met at Goodison Park in December. In order to gain some revenge from that unfortunate defeat and to make a greater push for a place in the top four, Ronald Koeman will target a morale-boosting win over Liverpool.

Since the turn of the year, Everton have won seven of their ten games in the EPL, which has seen them go level on points with Arsenal and in sight of a possible finish in the top four.

Six points is the difference between the two Merseyside clubs at the moment, and while Manchester United and Arsenal, the two teams immediately above Everton, have two games in hand, three points against Liverpool will push them ever closer to their rivals.

That is more than enough motivation to find the powers of bouncebackability, after Everton were thumped 4-0 by Liverpool in the corresponding fixture last season.

"It's a new season, a new game, a new manager for Everton and I don't know why you need to be afraid of playing against Liverpool," he said on Friday. "I don't understand that.

"I think we did a good job at Goodison Park, we played how we need to play against Liverpool and that's what we will try to do again on Saturday.

"We didn't deserve to lose and we need to bring the same attitude again. Even with the injuries I still believe we have a strong team for Saturday and it's a nice challenge.

"I think we showed at home how you need to play – with the right attitude, with passion and, of course, you need to control your emotions."

Liverpool can pretty much take out one rival for a top four place by dispatching Everton, because nine points might be too much to make up with eight games remaining. Considering how patchy their form has been in 2017, a strong start to April might just be the fillip needed to ensure they finish the season in a strong fashion.