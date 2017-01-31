Will Sadio Mane, the Liverpool forward, make it in time to play a part in the crucial English Premier League game against Chelsea? That is the million dollar question heading into the game at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mane only made it to Liverpool late on Monday night, after a private plane was sent out to try and get the Senegal forward back to his club as soon as possible.

The 24-year-old became available after Senegal crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Mane missing the crucial penalty in the shootout against Cameroon. Liverpool won just one game – a third round FA Cup replay against League Two side Plymouth Argyle – in Mane's absence, with Jurgen Klopp not sure if the former Southampton man will be ready in time to play against Chelsea.

"I don't know exactly [if he will play against Chelsea]," Klopp said in a press conference on Monday. "He is now on his way and that is good.

"We thought it would be possible yesterday, we had the plane there, but he was not allowed to go in the plane so we had to wait. Now it is all good and he will be here (on Monday night) at some point, then we will have to see.

"I spoke to him, it's all good so far, but of course he will be in tomorrow morning and then we have to make a decision. In this moment, I have no idea – I have to look into his eyes and see whatever is possible with him and then make a decision."

Apart from the Mane problem, Klopp has to deal with the right-back issue again, with Nathaniel Clyne unlikely to feature against Chelsea. The England international is still struggling with a rib injury.

Adam Lallana, who missed Liverpool's loss to Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday owing to a cut in his leg, though, is fit and should be available to take his place in the starting XI.

While Klopp has to deal with a few issues, Antonio Conte has nothing much to worry about, especially after he handled the Diego Costa issue so well. The manager confirmed there are no injury problems in the squad, although there could be a couple of exits before the January transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Branislav Ivanovic is expected to leave the club for Zenit St. Petersburg, while Asmir Begovic is keen on moving away, in order to get more playing time. Begovic, though, will only leave if Chelsea find a suitable replacement.

Expected starting XI: Liverpool: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, James Milner; Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can; Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho.

Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard.